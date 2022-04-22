Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 22

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 15 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 22, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The health district also reported 11 new recoveries.

Two Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending April 22, 2022, the Health District is reporting 15 new cases, 2 deaths, 2 hospitalizations and 11 new recoveries.

There are 2 (13%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 13 (87%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 5 new re-infection cases.  Of those, 0 (0%) are up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a vaccine breakthrough case.

Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a re-infection.

Positivity Rate = 4.6%

Total Hospitalizations = 2

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat video appears to show a teacher trying to help a colleague break up a fight at...
McNiel teacher, parents react to Wednesday’s hallway brawl
The statement comes just one day after a hallway brawl took place at the middle school.
McNiel principal: No evidence for rumor about threat to school
In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row...
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Authorities investigating McNiel Middle School altercation between students, teachers
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Jury finds Migel Matthews guilty of murder

Latest News

Can you identify this suspect?
Crime of the week: Construction site thefts
Earth Day tree donation ceremony
Bridgeport McDonald’s donates tree to Jacksboro Sewell Park
Construction is expected to take 2-3 years and has been split into three phases to make it...
Church of the Good Shepherd begins accessibility project
Bullet and Taser are looking for their forever homes
Bullet and Taser are looking for their forever homes
All residents should boil their water prior to consumption.
City of Electra issues boil order