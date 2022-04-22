Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 22

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 15 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 22, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The health district also reported 11 new recoveries.

Two Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending April 22, 2022, the Health District is reporting 15 new cases, 2 deaths, 2 hospitalizations and 11 new recoveries.

There are 2 (13%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 13 (87%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 5 new re-infection cases. Of those, 0 (0%) are up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a vaccine breakthrough case.

Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a re-infection.

Positivity Rate = 4.6%

Total Hospitalizations = 2

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.