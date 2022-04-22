Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 22
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 15 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 22, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.
The health district also reported 11 new recoveries.
Two Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials.
FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT
For the week ending April 22, 2022, the Health District is reporting 15 new cases, 2 deaths, 2 hospitalizations and 11 new recoveries.
There are 2 (13%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 13 (87%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.
There are 5 new re-infection cases. Of those, 0 (0%) are up to date on their vaccinations.
Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a vaccine breakthrough case.
Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a re-infection.
Positivity Rate = 4.6%
Total Hospitalizations = 2
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Critical - 1
40 - 49
No hospitalizations
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 1
70 - 79
No hospitalizations
80+
No hospitalizations
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.