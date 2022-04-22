Wichita Falls mayor reflects on service to city

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Entering his last two years as Wichita Falls mayor, Stephen Santellana hopes to round out his term by leaving the city better than it was six years ago.

“If we can just kind of continue the things that we’ve done before, the things I’ve personally done, you know, I think I can leave this office happy,” Santellana said.

He plans to use his time left in office to continue pushing for projects he helped start that will hopefully continue the economic growth Wichita Falls has seen. One project he holds close is downtown development, something he has been working on since he stepped into office.

“I came into this office and I saw what a gem it could be for everybody in our community, not just for MSU students. We made that into a destination,” Santellana said.

Santellana has enjoyed seeing downtown grow over the course of his term with the introduction of new bars, restaurants, scooters and the rising popularity of the Farmer’s Market.

“It’s the heart of our community, it’s where the city was birthed, down there on Ohio Street,” Santellana said.

This last week, city council members voted on measures to continue downtown growth. Their focus for the next few years is on infrastructure, such as updating streetscape design and implementing more lighting.

“It puts a big sense of pride in that we’ve done a good job here in the city of Wichita Falls and that I’ve actually helped lead that charge,” Santellana said.

The city council has an additional $9 million in the city fund balance that they plan to spend by completing over 50 projects in the upcoming years. These projects include police stations, the new high schools and one of Santellana’s own projects, the downtown hotel and convention center in front of the MPEC.

“It’s gonna be a game changer, an absolute game changer, when you have a $45 million structure,” Santellana said. “We think it’s gonna be the biggest private development we’ve seen since they built Sikes Senter Mall.”

“I went into this position just hoping that my kids have a better Wichita Falls and my grandkids have an even better Wichita Falls than they did,” Santellana said. “That should be the main goal, that my kids and my grandkids can come back to Wichita Falls and see it better than when I was here.”

