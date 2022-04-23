Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Bridgeport McDonald’s donates tree to Jacksboro Sewell Park

The donation was in light of Earth day
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While all eyes had been on rebuilding the homes and schools destroyed by the recent E-F3 tornado, Jacksboro Mayor Craig Fenter said they’re also coming to terms with another kind of loss.

“We lost a lot of trees in town,” Fenter said. “The city manager and I drove through town right after the event happened and one of the things we both commented on, the houses were awful but those can be rebuilt in time, the trees are gone forever.”

Earth Day has been about protecting the environment since it started in 1970. The Bridgeport McDonald’s made an intentional investment on Friday not only with its tree-planting ceremony but with who their tree went to.

Joel Rauno, Baru Enterprises marketing officer, said the initial plan was to plant a tree at one of their locations, but they felt that it was needed more elsewhere.

“We chose Jacksboro because Jacksboro just went through a tragic situation where a tornado hit,” Rauno said. “We thought it would be best to plant a tree here so that way it’ll give a little bit of hope for the town.”

Fenter believes the planting of this tree is a symbol of growth in Jacksboro.

“Just having a tree like this planted is a great symbol of growth coming back into the community and it’s much appreciated,” Fenter said. “I’d like to see a lot more of them. There’s a lot of history in this area and hopefully for generations to come that tree will represent something that has taken place here.”

Rauno encourages everyone to do something that will be helpful for the Earth.

“I think today is an important day not only to plant a tree but to do something for the Earth,” Rauno said. “Go out there and pick up some trash in a parking lot, in a park. Do something productive for this planet that’s giving us life”.

Rauno has plans to make this an annual activity for each McDonald’s restaurant around the world, which would mean over 35,000 trees would be planted on Earth Day every year.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat video appears to show a teacher trying to help a colleague break up a fight at...
McNiel teacher, parents react to Wednesday’s hallway brawl
The statement comes just one day after a hallway brawl took place at the middle school.
McNiel principal: No evidence for rumor about threat to school
In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row...
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Authorities investigating McNiel Middle School altercation between students, teachers
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Jury finds Migel Matthews guilty of murder

Latest News

Can you identify this suspect?
Crime of the week: Construction site thefts
Construction is expected to take 2-3 years and has been split into three phases to make it...
Church of the Good Shepherd begins accessibility project
Bullet and Taser are looking for their forever homes
Bullet and Taser are looking for their forever homes
All residents should boil their water prior to consumption.
City of Electra issues boil order