Church of the Good Shepherd begins accessibility project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Church of the Good Shepherd held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to begin its Parish Hall Accessibility Project.

The project is starting with an elevator installation to make the building more accessible, but when the whole thing is complete, the church hopes to open up new possibilities for the community.

“There is so many different ways that we can contribute to the revitalization of downtown that we couldn’t have done before and we are really excited about that,” Brian Chase, Pastor at Church of the Good Shepherd, said.

The Church of the Good Shepherd has been a mainstay in Wichita Falls since it was built in 1926. The church started on a journey to modernize that’s been years in the making.

“We are all a community down here and like I said this has been a dream of ours and we provide services through Parish Hall and this is part of that restoration project,” Kyle King, Senior Warden at the Church of the Good Shepherd, said.

“I took it over about 3 1/2 years ago,” Greg “pop” Crase, Parish Administrator at the Church of the Good Shepherd, said. “This was a goal that I put forth in ideas and construction people and so many different venues to try and get it where it is today. This is the accumulation of all that hard work. It was a lot of work.”

Construction is expected to take 2-3 years and has been split into three phases to make it easier to pay for.

“The first phase is the elevator,” Chase said. “The second phase is a potential need for leveling the foundation and the third phase will be for updating the bathrooms.”

The church had to raise $300,000 for the elevator project alone, and thanks to the help from one generous donor, they were able to hit their goal.

“We had one anonymous donor who donated $120,000 to the project, which got us a good way there and we are so very grateful to that donor and for their contributions,” Chase said.

Officials are excited to see the finished product and say this is just another upgrade for downtown Wichita Falls.

“Once again shows the stimulus that we are having in the downtown area that this congregation is investing a sizable amount of money in making things more available to all people downtown,” Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge, said.

In the six months it will take to install the elevator, the church will be raising the $80,000 needed for phases two and three of the project.

