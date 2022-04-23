Crime of the week: Construction site thefts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction site thefts of power tools, copper wires and shingles are just a few of the items most commonly stolen from worksites.

News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on April 22′s crime of the week.

“Construction theft is pretty common,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

Last month, officers responded to home that was being remodeled that they suspected someone had broken into. Sure enough, what they found out was the suspect had enter the home through a hole in the back of the house where a window was being put in.

Once inside, the suspect proceeded to search the house for anything of value and stole around a thousand dollars worth of copper wire. It’s more common than you might think.

“A lot of times, those houses and buildings aren’t as secure as when someone is living in them,” Eipper said.

It’s called construction theft and some the perpetrators are even owners of competing construction crews. The suspects simply show up, walk through and take whatever they want. Within a vacant house, there is often no one around to stop them.

“Shingles or anything like that than can be expensive, they can turn around and use in their own company and put into someone else’s house and then they just cut the cost of buying the supplies,” Eipper said.

Eipper advises to take as many precautions as you can. Although cameras are an excellent form of security, it’s best to warn your neighbors of the planned construction and when workers will be on the property.

“You always want to make sure your neighbors know what’s going on, that you’ve got some in the neighborhood that’s always watching, using cameras,” Eipper said. “The tech nowadays is so much more accessible and always make sure you file a police report.”

“If suspect things have been stolen again, report them,” Eipper said. “Make sure your items are marked in some way, that’s gonna be crucial in our report and our investigations.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.