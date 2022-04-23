Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Saving lives off the clock: Nurse saves baby from choking at restaurant

A nurse helped save an infant's life while dining at a restaurant in Minnesota. (Source: WCCO)
By Caroline Cummings
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER Minn. (WCCO) - A nurse turned into an unlikely hero off the clock at a Minnesota restaurant.

Nurse Brad Burt was having lunch earlier this month when he was alerted to an infant who was choking.

“We had just got done finishing paying up and about to leave when we heard someone calling for a nurse or a doctor,” Burt said.

And Burt said he sprang into action to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“They were looking around for someone to step up. Thankfully, I was there to be able to do that. Otherwise, I don’t know if anyone else would’ve had the skills,” Burt said.

Burt is currently working with children at the Mayo Clinic and said this is a reminder of the importance of people learning first aid or becoming CPR certified.

“The area here is very lucky to have a lot of health care professionals, but choking and needing CPR can happen anywhere. So, it’s very important to be learning these skills,” Burt said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat video appears to show a teacher trying to help a colleague break up a fight at...
McNiel teacher, parents react to Wednesday’s hallway brawl
The statement comes just one day after a hallway brawl took place at the middle school.
McNiel principal: No evidence for rumor about threat to school
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Jury finds Migel Matthews guilty of murder
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Authorities investigating McNiel Middle School altercation between students, teachers
According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in...
Man gets 10 years in prison for first-degree murder of 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Atlanta Police say five people, all between the ages of 15 and 19, were shot near Centennial...
5 shot in ‘altercation’ near Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking for any evidence of...
Police investigating after NH couple found dead near hiking trail
A judge has set a Sept. 6 trial date for a teenager charged with murder and other crimes in a...
Judge sets trial date for teen charged in Mich. school shooting
A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a...
RAW: Bodycam shows Fla. deputy scale balcony to rescue baby from fire