Weekend Storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of Saturday looks warm and windy. There will be a slight chance for a very isolated storm late Saturday afternoon or evening mainly northwest of Wichita Falls. Severe weather is possible IF we get a storm on Saturday evening. The main threat would be large hail. A better chance for rain comes Sunday afternoon with a cold front in the area. Heavy rain and strong storms will be possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Sunday

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.