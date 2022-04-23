Weekend Storms

Email City Guide
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of Saturday looks warm and windy. There will be a slight chance for a very isolated storm late Saturday afternoon or evening mainly northwest of Wichita Falls. Severe weather is possible IF we get a storm on Saturday evening. The main threat would be large hail. A better chance for rain comes Sunday afternoon with a cold front in the area. Heavy rain and strong storms will be possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Sunday

