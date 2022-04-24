Evening Downpours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A band of heavy rain and storms will continue moving from southwest to the northeast this evening. The rain should taper off after 8 or 9pm with cloudy skies expected into morning. There may be some breaks in the clouds on Monday but a few showers can’t be ruled out. It will be breezy with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. We’ll be back nice spring conditions by Tuesday.

