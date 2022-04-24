Kiwanis Pancake Festival Returns to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kiwanis Pancake Festival is an annual event hosted by the University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls. In the past, it’s been so successful that they’ve sold a maximum of 12 thousand tickets. However, that wasn’t the case for their first year back after the pandemic according to the president of the Univeristy Kiwanis club, Glenda Ramsey.

“Our numbers are down our numbers are low we normally have anywhere from eight o’clock until about one o’clock a line out the door and it goes back and forth and we really haven’t had a line out the door all day,” said Glenda.

In 2021 the festival was not hosted in person but they still managed to sell tickets through a “DIY” event.

“We called it a DIY and so we sold the batter and we sold the sausage separately and they drove through Kiwanis park over by the baseball field that we support. So they drove through and we delivered their batter and the sausage to them,” said Glenda.

Since some of the proceeds from the pancake festival go to giving back to the children of the Wichita Falls community, for the past couple of years there were many things that weren’t possible to do without the funds from the festival.

“We had to cut back significantly on all of our support of things. We normally do a- we support four of the local school districts with the Christmas program, we provide every child in the school either sweatshirt, t-shirts and then a Christmas gift. We weren’t able to do that which was really sad,” said Glenda.

But the people that attended the festival were glad to be back after the two years it was canceled.

“It’s just amazing this year honestly you know since COVID’S been going on it feels like we’re finally able to have more of the community together again,” said an attendee.

The Kiwanis Pancake Festival will be back to it’s normal schedule in January 2023.

