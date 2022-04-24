Storm chances increase Sunday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 66 with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The biggest severe weather threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Wind speeds could reach up to 60 mph. Hail could reach up to the size of golf balls.

We are now going to be looking at the potential for flash flooding. Areas that are normally prone to flooding will need to be on the lookout for flooding on Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be around starting around midnight and last throughout the day on Sunday. Up to 3 inches of rain will be possible in some areas Sunday.

