Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Storm chances increase Sunday morning

MICHAEL ANCHORING
By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 66 with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The biggest severe weather threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Wind speeds could reach up to 60 mph. Hail could reach up to the size of golf balls.

We are now going to be looking at the potential for flash flooding. Areas that are normally prone to flooding will need to be on the lookout for flooding on Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be around starting around midnight and last throughout the day on Sunday. Up to 3 inches of rain will be possible in some areas Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat video appears to show a teacher trying to help a colleague break up a fight at...
McNiel teacher, parents react to Wednesday’s hallway brawl
The statement comes just one day after a hallway brawl took place at the middle school.
McNiel principal: No evidence for rumor about threat to school
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Jury finds Migel Matthews guilty of murder
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Authorities investigating McNiel Middle School altercation between students, teachers
According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in...
Man gets 10 years in prison for first-degree murder of 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Thunderstorms by Sunday
Weekend Storms
Thunderstorms by Sunday
Thunderstorms by Sunday
Storms are possible Saturday evening
weather
Storms are possible Saturday evening