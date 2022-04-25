Email City Guide
Cool & Windy for Monday

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 68 with generally sunny skies. We will have a high of 68 with 15 to 25 mph winds from the north. Monday night, we will have a low of 42 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies. We will have 10 to 15 mph winds out of the east. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 48 with clear skies.

Wednesday, south winds return at 10 to 20 mph. We will have a high of 78 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a lof of 62.

Thursday, we will have a high of 86 with windy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph.

Friday, we will have a high of 90 with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

