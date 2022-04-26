United Regional hosting ‘Drug Take Back’ Friday

Email City Guide
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional is hosting a “Drug Take Back” in hopes of preventing medication accidents and abuse.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and will allow people to safely discard any potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, as well as needles and syringes. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

The drop-off will be in the United Regional emergency room’s south parking lot, at 1600 11th St. in Wichita Falls.

During the last Drug Take Back event, over 250 pounds of medications and needles were destroyed.

You can find more information, as well as other events, on the News Channel 6 Community Calendar.

