Archer County man sentenced for indecency with a child

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An Archer County man will spend the next 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to indecency with a child.

81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan was sentenced Wednesday morning.

Archer County District Attorney Kacey Hall said child abuse cases remain a priority for her office and while always difficult, she applauded the bravery of the survivor and family in coming forward to seek justice.

