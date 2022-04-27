Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Archer County man sentenced for indecency with a child

81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan.
81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan.(Archer County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An Archer County man will spend the next 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to indecency with a child.

81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan was sentenced Wednesday morning.

Archer County District Attorney Kacey Hall said child abuse cases remain a priority for her office and while always difficult, she applauded the bravery of the survivor and family in coming forward to seek justice.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwestern Pkwy
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to 60 years for murder
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
We here at News Channel 6 express our condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones, as well as...
Holliday mourning loss of Police Chief Joe Chunn

Latest News

Jimmy and Frankie’s has been in business since 1967
WF barbershop starts GoFundMe after fire destroys shop
The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwestern Pkwy
We here at News Channel 6 express our condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones, as well as...
Holliday mourning loss of Police Chief Joe Chunn
Nationwide shortage of court reporters affecting Wichita County
Texoma courtrooms are feeling the effects.
Nationwide shortage of court reporters affecting Texoma courtrooms