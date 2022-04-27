Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the baby's kidnapping is a family friend and was present when a man abducted the child. (KPIX, San Jose Police, Twitter/SJPD_PIO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket. The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan.
Archer County man sentenced for indecency with a child
The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwestern Pkwy
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to 60 years for murder
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
We here at News Channel 6 express our condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones, as well as...
Holliday mourning loss of Police Chief Joe Chunn

Latest News

British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Off-duty officer in Washington state hits and kills pedestrian
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27,...
‘Carpool Karaoke’ king James Corden to leave CBS late-night show
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth