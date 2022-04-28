Email City Guide
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school

The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their dedication and actions.
The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their dedication and actions.(Hastings Police Department - Nebraska)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (Gray News) - Police in Nebraska are honoring an officer for her life-saving actions when she helped save a teen who went into cardiac arrest.

The Hastings Police Department said Officer Emily Ostdiek jumped into action when she noticed an unresponsive student in the cafeteria at Hastings High School on March 14.

Ostdiek said she followed her training and applied an automated external defibrillator to the 15-year-old student. She delivered a shock to the student before medical assistance arrived.

The student was then transported to Mary Lanning Hospital and taken by helicopter to the Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said medical personnel found that the student was in cardiac arrest and the AED shock saved the 15-year-old’s life.

On Wednesday, Ostdiek earned the Hastings Police Department’s Live Saving Award for her heroic actions and saving a life.

Hastings police said if it was not for her response or actions, the situation could have had a tragic outcome.

Today, April 27th, 2022, we honored and celebrated School Resource Officer Emily Ostdiek’s heroic actions in saving a...

Posted by Hastings Police Department - Nebraska on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

