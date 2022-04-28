Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman, resulting in death of unborn baby

DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.
DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Police in Louisiana arrested and charged a woman after they say she attacked a pregnant woman, which resulted in the death of the unborn child.

Baton Rouge police said they arrested 25-year-old Deshay Carter on Wednesday.

Authorities said Carter assaulted a 23-year-old pregnant woman outside her house April 23.

The woman was taken to the hospital two days later for medical complications where she lost her child.

The victim was four months pregnant, WAFB reported.

Carter was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwestern Pkwy
81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan.
Archer County man sentenced for indecency with a child
We here at News Channel 6 express our condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones, as well as...
Holliday mourning loss of Police Chief Joe Chunn
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to 60 years for murder
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship

Latest News

Midwestern State University
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas
British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Off-duty officer in Washington state hits and kills pedestrian
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27,...
‘Carpool Karaoke’ king James Corden to leave CBS late-night show