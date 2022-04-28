United announces new location on Southwestern Pkwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Supermarkets announced Thursday that the former Cash Saver location on 2720 Southwest Parkway will be reopened as a United location in early 2023.

The new location is expected to add about 200 jobs to the Wichita Falls community.

“United Supermarkets continues to invest in Wichita Falls, whether it is supporting efforts with the Food Bank, the arts community or education,” said Mayor Pro Tem Bobby Whiteley, who represented the City of Wichita Falls at the announcement.

“United first came to Wichita Falls in 1963, and we have greatly enjoyed that partnership,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. Hopper added that this would be the fourth United location in the city: in addition to two other United locations, Wichita Falls was the location for the company’s first Market Street location back in 1998.

The store will feature a full-service pharmacy complete with a drive-thru window, according to a press release. It will also have store pick up available, as well as an in-store bakery where customers can order custom cakes.

It was revealed that United Supermarkets leased the property in December of last year, when a late September lease agreement was made public; at the time, United President said, “there are no immediate plans for its development.”

The building has been vacant since the Cash Saver closed in 2019 due to declining sales.

