United Supermarkets donates 5,280 pounds of apples to WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Supermarkets and Market Street donated 5,280 pounds of apples to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Wednesday.

Now in its 12th year, this donation marks a continuing commitment by United Supermarkets and Market Street as original partners of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.

“A lot of people can’t afford produce because that is like a luxury to them,” Kara Nickens, CEO of the WFAFB, said. “Apples are so good for you, they are healthy and self stable. A lot of families just can’t afford it. We know that a lot of kids and adults like them, so it is really going to help us get food into the hands of those who need it.”

“It is really not about taking a hit, it is about doing the right thing and helping out in our communities,” David Burton, assistant store director at Market Street, said. “We might take some loss here and there but it is really more important to take care of what’s around us.”

Throughout the week, United Family stores in Texas and New Mexico will donate 50,000 pounds of apples.

