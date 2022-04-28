Veterans ask for help with Lake Wichita parking lot issues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans in Wichita County are asking for the community’s help. They are wanting the parking lot leading to the veteran memorial statue at Lake Wichita to be fixed.

They have been excited about the veterans memorial, but those trying to visit have struggled with potholes in the parking lot.

“There is something here that is a mess and it is this parking lot,” Joel Jimenez, DAV Chapter 41 Commander, said.

What is supposed to be a great memorial honoring veterans has turned into a challenge for those wanting to pay their respects.

“It is terrible,” Jimenez said. “Me and Robert were talking the other day, even the walkers and the wheelchairs, my veterans, they can’t get to the memorial.”

And it’s not just for people trying to visit the statue, anyone trying to visit the lake’s park will struggle.

“We want people to be able to come out and enjoy those things and they can’t right now with the condition of this horrible parking lot,” Steve Garner, Lake Wichita Committee member, said.

Veterans are now leading the charge to get the parking lot fixed, especially as their colleagues struggle to visit the site.

“We had to assist someone to come to this location, because of the walkers and the wheelchairs and the accessibility,” Jimenez said. “They can’t do it.”

Veterans want the community to call district representatives to ask them to put federal funds received for COVID relief toward a new parking lot.

“Get in touch with your city councilman,” Garner said. “Let that city councilman know that you want this parking lot to have those designated funds, so people can come out here and enjoy the beautiful Vietnam veteran statue and memorial that we have here.”

Garner said everyone has a voice, and it is everyone’s right to use their voice for something good.

“We each get to do as citizens of our community, is get in touch with our leaders and let them know what is on our mind,” Garner said. “Let them know what we would like them to be doing with the money that they have, that has been given to them by us as tax payers, by the federal government in distribution to our community.”

They want to work together to get their message across.

“That’s what the message is, it is very simple,” Jimenez said. “We have to help each other and this is going to help our community.”

They say all it takes is a phone call or email to make a change. You can find out who your city councilman is and how to contact them by going to the City of Wichita Falls website. The last day you can reach out is Friday, April 29, so they urge you to contact them as soon as possible.

