Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 Childress residents among 5 killed in crash near Amarillo

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS said two people from Childress were among the five killed in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night near Amarillo.

84-year-old Donald McFarland and 80-year-old Kay McFarland of Childress were killed when the pickup they were driving was hit head-on by a driver on U.S. 287 east of Amarillo, according to KFDA.

The McFarlands were reportedly traveling eastbound in the outside lane behind a truck. They then moved over into the inside lane to pass the truck and were struck head-on by another vehicle that was traveling the wrong way.

The driver of that vehicle, 23-year-old Kenna Hess, along with 25-year-old Alauna Huhem and an unnamed 4-year-old boy, were all killed in the crash as well.

Texas DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwest Parkway
Jimmy and Frankie’s has been in business since 1967
WF barbershop starts GoFundMe after fire destroys shop
We here at News Channel 6 express our condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones, as well as...
Holliday mourning loss of Police Chief Joe Chunn
81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan.
Archer County man sentenced for indecency with a child
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to 60 years for murder

Latest News

Oliver is looking for his forever home
Oliver is looking for his forever home
The turnout from the community did not let them down.
Golf tournament benefits Wichita Co. SO Citizens Alumni Association
Mike Tugman faces off against Lori Kemp.
Know the candidates: Burkburnett Mayor
Dirt work on eastbound U.S. 82 near Nocona will ramp up starting on Monday.
TxDOT ramping up U.S. 82 dirt work near Nocona
Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 29, 2022
Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 29, 2022