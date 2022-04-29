2 Childress residents among 5 killed in crash near Amarillo

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS said two people from Childress were among the five killed in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night near Amarillo.

84-year-old Donald McFarland and 80-year-old Kay McFarland of Childress were killed when the pickup they were driving was hit head-on by a driver on U.S. 287 east of Amarillo, according to KFDA.

The McFarlands were reportedly traveling eastbound in the outside lane behind a truck. They then moved over into the inside lane to pass the truck and were struck head-on by another vehicle that was traveling the wrong way.

The driver of that vehicle, 23-year-old Kenna Hess, along with 25-year-old Alauna Huhem and an unnamed 4-year-old boy, were all killed in the crash as well.

Texas DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

