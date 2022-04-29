Boil order issued for Baylor SUD customers in Young County

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Customers of Baylor Special Utilities District are being told to boil their water before consumption.

Baylor County SUD issued a warning for Young County customers in these specific locations:

Hwy. 79 N

Hausler Rd.

Hilton Rd.

Cottonwood Rd.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the boil order due to “many water leaks and loss of water,” according to a press release. Customers will be notified when the boil order is rescinded.

In order to destroy harmful bacteria and microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, roiling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Young County officials confirmed that Baylor County SUD operates in portions of the county.

Questions can be directed to Baylor County SUD by calling 940-888-3800. Customers wanting to contact TCEQ can call 512-239-4691.

