Boil order issued for Baylor SUD customers in Young County
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Customers of Baylor Special Utilities District are being told to boil their water before consumption.
Baylor County SUD issued a warning for Young County customers in these specific locations:
- Hwy. 79 N
- Hausler Rd.
- Hilton Rd.
- Cottonwood Rd.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the boil order due to “many water leaks and loss of water,” according to a press release. Customers will be notified when the boil order is rescinded.
Young County officials confirmed that Baylor County SUD operates in portions of the county.
Questions can be directed to Baylor County SUD by calling 940-888-3800. Customers wanting to contact TCEQ can call 512-239-4691.
