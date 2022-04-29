City of Wichita Falls asks for input on using ARPA funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has received about $29 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and now, the city is asking residents how it should be spent.

Funds can be used for things like investments in water, sewer, road and broadband infrastructure, or in equipment for first responders.

The survey can be found on the City of Wichita Falls website by clicking here.

Citizens will also have a chance to voice their opinion in-person on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 and Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at city council meetings.

