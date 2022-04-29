Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they...
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwest Parkway
Jimmy and Frankie’s has been in business since 1967
WF barbershop starts GoFundMe after fire destroys shop
We here at News Channel 6 express our condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones, as well as...
Holliday mourning loss of Police Chief Joe Chunn
81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan.
Archer County man sentenced for indecency with a child
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to 60 years for murder

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports
Oliver is looking for his forever home
Oliver is looking for his forever home
The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging...
Justice Department files challenge to Alabama transgender law
The turnout from the community did not let them down.
Golf tournament benefits Wichita Co. SO Citizens Alumni Association
Mike Tugman faces off against Lori Kemp.
Know the candidates: Burkburnett Mayor