Golf tournament benefits Wichita Co. SO Citizens Alumni Association

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Alumni Association held their annual fundraiser golf tournament on Friday.

This is their largest fundraiser of the year which allows them to fund projects. The turnout from the community did not let them down.

“We are very grateful to have these people on our side and very grateful to have this support,” Deputy Melvin Joyner of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said.

Over 30 teams came out to support the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office at the Champions Course at Weeks Park. Because of all the consistent support over years, the funds raised have been able to get put to good use.

“All the proceeds are going to build that memorial,” Joyner said. “Once they get that complete, they will pick another project. They will sit down with the sheriff and determine what we need that we can’t get funded and we will get started on that project.”

Not only do the players get to play a round of golf, but food is provided and auctions are held on some cool items. Joyner said the community treats them well so that when they get the opportunity, they will do the same, because without them, none of this would be possible.

“It does show that the people of Wichita Falls support us,” Joyner said. “The people all around us in the surrounding counties support us and the surrounding communities. It is a great feeling and a great place to live, very proud.”

Joyner wanted to thank everyone that came out and all the sponsors that supported them as well. He said they will know the total fundraiser amount sometime next week.

