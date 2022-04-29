Know the candidates: Burkburnett City Council Place 4 race

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett City Council Place 4 race is expected to be close, especially because all of the candidates have lived most of their lives in the city.

Challengers Stephanie Humberd and Michael Richter are taking on incumbent John Beard for City Council Place 4 in Burkburnett. News Channel 6 sat down with each of the candidates to learn about their goals and unique backgrounds.

“I have been a milk man and a bread man,” Richter said. “I ran Mrs. Baird’s in North Texas for a number of years before I early retired and came to work here at the senior citizens center.”

“I did some politic stuff in school like city council and some of that stuff, but haven’t really had a lot of history with it out of school,” Humberd said. “I do work for the Air Force. I work for their fire department.”

“Two years ago, I ran for a position on city council and I won,” Beard said. “The last two years I have learned a lot about how everything works in city government.”

They all have a vision of what they want to do if they’re elected.

“One of the big things I want to push for in Burkburnett is transparency and a bigger sense of togetherness,” Humberd said. “I have noticed in the last year when I have attended a bunch of meetings and our community doesn’t seem to be the focus.”

“One of my main things is I’d like to get the fire department moved out of the park,” Beard said. “I believe it is just a matter of time before a kid gets run over and I don’t want to see that. I also want to see Roller Road get fixed, it is terrible.”

“I would like to see our city grow, we have become somewhat stagnant,” Richter said. “There is some push for some downtown revitalization that really hasn’t gone anywhere. I’m not sure that is where we need to be, but we need to do something to catch up a little bit with some of the area towns.”

While each candidate has different things they want to accomplish, they all want to do what’s best for the community.

“I have really listened and I want to serve everybody in Burkburnett, from Roller Road to 9th Street and from the KOA to 369,” Beard said.

“I pride myself on being very fair and honest and I will be fair and try to make the best decision I possibly can,” Richter said.

“I think voting for me would be a good thing because I am a hometown girl,” Huberd said. “I grew up here, I know a lot of people here, a lot of people know me. I am involved with the community. I coach softball, I have kids in school here. This is home and I want it to be the best it can be and I want to push for everything to be the best it can be.”

Early voting is currently underway, with election day happening on Saturday, May 7.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.