Know the candidates: Burkburnett Mayor

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett mayoral race features two individuals born and raised in the community: CPA and current Place 3 Commissioner Mike Tugman and corporate executive Lori Kemp.

Tugman hopes to continue with the current direction of the city.

“With my experience on the council and my experience as an accountant, I felt like I was a good fit to continue the process that the prior mayors have established for us,” Tugman said.

On the other hand, Kemp hopes to shake things up after her peers told her to run.

“Just bringing a new perspective or a fresh set of eyes, maybe it’s possible that our different perspective will be able to make a difference,” Kemp said.

And Kemp’s perspective is zeroing in on the dollars and cents.

“You know how can we look at other ways for the city to make money so that when we need to invest in more advancements to the community, we’re not having to dip into the pockets of the people who live here,” Kemp said.

Tugman said he doesn’t have a set agenda per se, but he wants to put the city staff at ease with so much going on.

“Right now, our employees are a little uncertain about a turnover,” Tugman said. “I’d like to see those staff feel comforted knowing that we have a continuation of the leadership that we’ve had.”

So as election day draws closer, residents are left with two choices: a veteran city leader or a newcomer looking for a change.

