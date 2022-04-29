Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Know the candidates: Burkburnett Mayor

Mike Tugman faces off against Lori Kemp
By Michael Grace
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett mayoral race features two individuals born and raised in the community: CPA and current Place 3 Commissioner Mike Tugman and corporate executive Lori Kemp.

Tugman hopes to continue with the current direction of the city.

“With my experience on the council and my experience as an accountant, I felt like I was a good fit to continue the process that the prior mayors have established for us,” Tugman said.

On the other hand, Kemp hopes to shake things up after her peers told her to run.

“Just bringing a new perspective or a fresh set of eyes, maybe it’s possible that our different perspective will be able to make a difference,” Kemp said.

And Kemp’s perspective is zeroing in on the dollars and cents.

“You know how can we look at other ways for the city to make money so that when we need to invest in more advancements to the community, we’re not having to dip into the pockets of the people who live here,” Kemp said.

Tugman said he doesn’t have a set agenda per se, but he wants to put the city staff at ease with so much going on.

“Right now, our employees are a little uncertain about a turnover,” Tugman said. “I’d like to see those staff feel comforted knowing that we have a continuation of the leadership that we’ve had.”

So as election day draws closer, residents are left with two choices: a veteran city leader or a newcomer looking for a change.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwest Parkway
Jimmy and Frankie’s has been in business since 1967
WF barbershop starts GoFundMe after fire destroys shop
We here at News Channel 6 express our condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones, as well as...
Holliday mourning loss of Police Chief Joe Chunn
81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan.
Archer County man sentenced for indecency with a child
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to 60 years for murder

Latest News

Burk city council place 4 race
Know the candidates: Burkburnett City Council Place 4 race
Check out the polling station closest to you with our handy list!
Early voting for May 2022 general election begins
Election day is set for Saturday, May 7.
EXPLAINER: City of Burkburnett general election propositions
Where to vote early for the May 2022 general election