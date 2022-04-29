Email City Guide
Oliver is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about a cat named Oliver. He’s a 2-year-old cat who is sweet and loves treats.

There is a $100 adoption fee for cats, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

