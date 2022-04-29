Email City Guide
Olivia Wilde served legal documents during on-stage presentation at Cinemacon

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) - Olivia Wilde had an awkward experience at Cinemacon earlier this week.

The actress was on stage in Las Vegas Tuesday promoting her latest film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” when she was handed an envelope, with what some thought may be an unsolicited script.

According to People magazine, it was reportedly legal documents regarding her two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde looked at the paperwork briefly and then continued with her presentation about the movie.

A source told People Sudeikis had no idea the documents would be delivered in that manner.

Neither he nor Wilde has commented on the issue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

