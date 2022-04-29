Rider High School hosting Electronica show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lights and music filled the auditorium of Rider High School on Thursday.

That was all thanks to Electronica, a theatrical performance featuring the members of the Rider High School percussion ensemble.

News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint introduces to those behind the masks.

“The show is a combination of a couple of different elements,” Thomas Borgman, assistant band director, said. “We’ve been doing it for a long time, it combines theater and music and more specifically drums and percussion.”

“We all have such a goodtime and it shows every time we perform it and that shows in the audience and that’s my favorite part about it, just seeing how our excitement shows in them,” Megan Smith, a senior, said.

“Each year we try to take it in a different direction thematically and in the music were playing and just the message we’re trying to get across,” Borgman said.

If you missed Thursday’s show, there are three more performances. One is on Friday at 7 p.m., while the other two are on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $5 for children to $15 for adults. Students and staff get in for $8. More information can be found by clicking here.

