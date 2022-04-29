Email City Guide
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a Texas middle school.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Several agencies responded to a middle school in Texas Friday morning after a teenager’s mother noticed he was carrying a gun.

Police in Lubbock tell KCBD a mother was dropping off her 15-year-old son at O.L. Slaton Middle School around 9 a.m. when she noticed the firearm. The teen never made it inside the building, and he ran from the school.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to the area along with several other agencies in an attempt to find him.

The teen was found near the school’s campus and taken into custody.

Authorities said the 15-year-old could be facing a felony weapons charge.

Police say there was no threat made to the school or anyone inside the school.

O.L. Slaton Middle School was briefly placed on lockout as a result of the incident.

