Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 29, 2022

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have released their Texoma’s Most Wanted list for the week of April 29.

The list includes the following:

  • Tina Reed Crump for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
  • Mystica Lois Granado for bond forfeiture - possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1
  • Rodney Glenn Sheppard Jr. for violation of probation - aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury
  • Ryan David Silberkraus for online harassment
  • Juan Manuel Valdez for bond forfeiture - indecency with a child

If you have any information, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

