Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 29, 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have released their Texoma’s Most Wanted list for the week of April 29.

The list includes the following:

Tina Reed Crump for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Mystica Lois Granado for bond forfeiture - possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1

Rodney Glenn Sheppard Jr. for violation of probation - aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury

Ryan David Silberkraus for online harassment

Juan Manuel Valdez for bond forfeiture - indecency with a child

