TxDOT ramping up U.S. 82 dirt work near Nocona

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is asking residents in Montague County to use caution while traveling near a construction site on U.S. 82.

Dirt work on eastbound U.S. 82 near Nocona will ramp up starting on Monday.

You can expect shoulders to be closed in the construction area and TxDOT officials have asked drivers to be on the watch for heavy equipment working close to the roadway.

TxDOT is also reminding drivers that the speed limit through the construction zone is 60 mph, and the lower speed limit is in effect at all times.

