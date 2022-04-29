WFFD fights fire on Avenue G
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a fire Thursday at a home on Avenue G.
Firefighters arrived and reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the house. They put the fire out after about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported and a fire investigator said the home was abandoned.
Most of the damage is reportedly in the back of the house, and the fire caused about $3,000 in damages.
The fire remains under investigation at this time.
