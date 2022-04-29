Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFFD fights fire on Avenue G

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a fire Thursday at a home on Avenue G.

Firefighters arrived and reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the house. They put the fire out after about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and a fire investigator said the home was abandoned.

Most of the damage is reportedly in the back of the house, and the fire caused about $3,000 in damages.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwest Parkway
Jimmy and Frankie’s has been in business since 1967
WF barbershop starts GoFundMe after fire destroys shop
We here at News Channel 6 express our condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones, as well as...
Holliday mourning loss of Police Chief Joe Chunn
81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan.
Archer County man sentenced for indecency with a child
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to 60 years for murder

Latest News

Oliver is looking for his forever home
Oliver is looking for his forever home
The turnout from the community did not let them down.
Golf tournament benefits Wichita Co. SO Citizens Alumni Association
Mike Tugman faces off against Lori Kemp.
Know the candidates: Burkburnett Mayor
Dirt work on eastbound U.S. 82 near Nocona will ramp up starting on Monday.
TxDOT ramping up U.S. 82 dirt work near Nocona
Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 29, 2022
Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 29, 2022