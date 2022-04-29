Email City Guide
WFISD confirms cuts, program changes coming

WFISD officials said they will also review all current vacancies before determining if they...
WFISD officials said they will also review all current vacancies before determining if they will be filled.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD School Board met Friday in a special session to discuss potential action regarding staff contracts.

The meeting transitioned into a closed session that lasted around five hours. WFISD officials said the board of trustees was able to identify $840,000 in savings with the reduction of district programs, along with $1,076,000 in savings by cutting department budgets.

At least 25 positions will reportedly not have their contracts renewed due to program changes:

  • Assistant director of federal programs
  • Assistant director of special education
  • Bilingual/ESL specialist
  • Curriculum specialist - elementary
  • Curriculum specialist - PE/health
  • Curriculum specialist - social studies
  • Director of assessment
  • Director of instructional technology
  • Elementary interventionists (three positions)
  • Instructional technology specialists (three positions)
  • Secondary campus testing coordinators (six positions)
  • Special education specialists (five positions)

WFISD officials said they will also review all current vacancies before determining if they will be filled, and there will be a reduction in probationary and at-will employees.

At least 25 positions will reportedly not have their contracts renewed due to program changes.
At least 25 positions will reportedly not have their contracts renewed due to program changes.

