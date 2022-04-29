WFISD confirms cuts, program changes coming
Apr. 29, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD School Board met Friday in a special session to discuss potential action regarding staff contracts.
The meeting transitioned into a closed session that lasted around five hours. WFISD officials said the board of trustees was able to identify $840,000 in savings with the reduction of district programs, along with $1,076,000 in savings by cutting department budgets.
At least 25 positions will reportedly not have their contracts renewed due to program changes:
- Assistant director of federal programs
- Assistant director of special education
- Bilingual/ESL specialist
- Curriculum specialist - elementary
- Curriculum specialist - PE/health
- Curriculum specialist - social studies
- Director of assessment
- Director of instructional technology
- Elementary interventionists (three positions)
- Instructional technology specialists (three positions)
- Secondary campus testing coordinators (six positions)
- Special education specialists (five positions)
WFISD officials said they will also review all current vacancies before determining if they will be filled, and there will be a reduction in probationary and at-will employees.
