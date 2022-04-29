WFISD confirms cuts, program changes coming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD School Board met Friday in a special session to discuss potential action regarding staff contracts.

The meeting transitioned into a closed session that lasted around five hours. WFISD officials said the board of trustees was able to identify $840,000 in savings with the reduction of district programs, along with $1,076,000 in savings by cutting department budgets.

At least 25 positions will reportedly not have their contracts renewed due to program changes:

Assistant director of federal programs

Assistant director of special education

Bilingual/ESL specialist

Curriculum specialist - elementary

Curriculum specialist - PE/health

Curriculum specialist - social studies

Director of assessment

Director of instructional technology

Elementary interventionists (three positions)

Instructional technology specialists (three positions)

Secondary campus testing coordinators (six positions)

Special education specialists (five positions)

WFISD officials said they will also review all current vacancies before determining if they will be filled, and there will be a reduction in probationary and at-will employees.

