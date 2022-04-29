Email City Guide
Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 29

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 22 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 29, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The health district also reported 14 new recoveries.

No Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending April, 29, 2022 the Health District is reporting 22 new cases, 0 new deaths. 0 hospitalizations and 14 new recoveries.

There are 3 (14%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 19 (86%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There is 1 new re-infection case.  That 1 (100%) is up to date on their vaccinations.

No hospitalizations today.

Positivity Rate = 6.2%

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

