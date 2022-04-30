Email City Guide
Active Rain Chances

By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday looks like a great day with lower humidity and a nice breeze out of the north. Temperatures will still be warm with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds return on Sunday as humid air makes it’s way back towards us. This leads to rain and storm chances by Sunday afternoon and night. We may see a stray storm chances continue into Monday as well. Rain chances stick around into the middle and latter half of next week.

