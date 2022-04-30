Email City Guide
Commissioners expected to approve Wichita County Tax Office project

They want to make it a more efficient, modern and user-friendly operation.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A multi-million dollar project that has been in the works for years is expected to get approval from Wichita County Commissioners on Monday.

The Wichita County Tax Office has not had major renovations in almost 50 years, but that is about to change. Commissioners discussed the plans for what will be done and hope to make it a more efficient, modern and user friendly operation.

“Change the model of that office and how it functions into two separate offices,” Mark Beauchamp, Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 1, said. “We will have a motor vehicle side. Then the property tax side will be in a separate lobby adjacent to it, so the two won’t co-mingle. You won’t have a large huddle mass in either lobby at any time.”

Other improvements will be made to the floors, lobby size and HVAC system throughout the building. This will be paid for by ARPA funds because they qualify for funding due to the need for these improvements and how long it has been since any has been made.

