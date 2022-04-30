Crime of the week: Vehicle burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The summer temperatures are on the rise and so are the vehicle burglaries. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on Friday’s crime of the week.

“We had some folks going through the neighborhood of Tanglewood, broke into a few cars there,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

It can happen in just a matter of moments.

“Someone could walk up, doors unlocked, they could be in and gone in 20 seconds,” Eipper said.

As we start easing into summer, prowlers are walking the streets and easing their way into your cars and the threat is even more dangerous than one might initially think.

“Firearms are being left in there so now you got people out there already doing criminal acts and here you are you’ve supplied them with a firearm, a weapon,” Eipper said.

And anyone can be a victim. Car break-ins happen all over town. Down the road in City View, residents are having the same experiences.

“It’s just one of those seasonal things we have that’ll come and go,” Eipper said. “We will have a high number of vehicle burglaries in a section of town and it might continue into other sections.”

Eipper has some simple yet effective advice for anyone carrying anything of value in their vehicles, especially a firearm.

“Carry that thing in the house,” Eipper said. “Keep your whole city safe that way and lock up your cars.”

