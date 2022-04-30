Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crime of the week: Vehicle burglaries

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The summer temperatures are on the rise and so are the vehicle burglaries. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on Friday’s crime of the week.

“We had some folks going through the neighborhood of Tanglewood, broke into a few cars there,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

It can happen in just a matter of moments.

“Someone could walk up, doors unlocked, they could be in and gone in 20 seconds,” Eipper said.

As we start easing into summer, prowlers are walking the streets and easing their way into your cars and the threat is even more dangerous than one might initially think.

“Firearms are being left in there so now you got people out there already doing criminal acts and here you are you’ve supplied them with a firearm, a weapon,” Eipper said.

And anyone can be a victim. Car break-ins happen all over town. Down the road in City View, residents are having the same experiences.

“It’s just one of those seasonal things we have that’ll come and go,” Eipper said. “We will have a high number of vehicle burglaries in a section of town and it might continue into other sections.”

Eipper has some simple yet effective advice for anyone carrying anything of value in their vehicles, especially a firearm.

“Carry that thing in the house,” Eipper said. “Keep your whole city safe that way and lock up your cars.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
2 Childress residents among 5 killed in crash near Amarillo
WFISD officials said they will also review all current vacancies before determining if they...
WFISD confirms cuts, program changes coming
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off
Jimmy and Frankie’s has been in business since 1967
WF barbershop starts GoFundMe after fire destroys shop
The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwest Parkway

Latest News

.
Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign benefits WFAFB
wichita county tax office project
Commissioners expected to approve Wichita County Tax Office project
Oliver is looking for his forever home
Oliver is looking for his forever home
The turnout from the community did not let them down.
Golf tournament benefits Wichita Co. SO Citizens Alumni Association