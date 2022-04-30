Email City Guide
Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign benefits WFAFB

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign runs until May 15, and it benefits the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

It’s a way to give back to the community through a partnership with Walmart, Sam’s Club and Feeding America.

10 cents from every product that you buy through the campaign will go to Feeding America and the food bank. You can also donate or round up at the register, or donate online.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank serves a 12-county area. For more information on the campaign, click here.

