Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies.

Storm chances return to the forecast Sunday. We are anticipating strong storms again as a frontal system will move through the area. We will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunday, we will have a high of 83.

Monday, we will have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. We will have a high of 85 with clearing skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 75 with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 88 with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

