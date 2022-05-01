Email City Guide
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies

Guests were seen jumping from balconies of burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire marshal says. (SOURCE: WMUR)
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CONWAY, N.H. (WMUR) – Hotel guests in New Hampshire were seen jumping from balconies to escape a raging fire.

Fire crews arrived at The Red Jacket Resort in Conway to find heavy smoke pouring from the third floor.

North Conway Fire Chief Steve Soloman said parts of the hotel are a total loss.

“75 rooms have been burned off the hotel,” he said.

At one point, the state fire marshal said guests could be seen jumping from balcony to balcony to reach safety.

“There is continued danger of collapse in this portion of the structure,” Solomon said. “It’s a calculated risk, we have to get the fire extinguished, so we weigh what we’re able to do to extinguish the fire versus the risk of doing it.”

Solomon said two firefighters and one civilian suffered non-life threatening injuries. Everyone has been accounted for.

He said it was a team effort with help from 27 other agencies.

Guests like Trish Laraja said their weekend getaway on a whim was not what she expected.

“I didn’t hear a smoke alarm or anything, I just kept hearing people say they’re evacuating,” hotel guest Trish Laraja said.

Still, she said she chooses to see the silver lining.

“I’m a widow myself so we’ve been through that kind of a tragedy and I’m super glad me and my son are safe,” she said. “Everybody that we’ve met today has been so nice, and I was like ‘Maybe this is actually what we needed this weekend.’”

Firefighters said strong wind gusts made it more challenging to put out the fire. It’s unclear what initially started the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

