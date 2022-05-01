Heavy police presence at Club 940 in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police were called out to Club 940 at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night for shots fired.

Multiple gun casings were coned off when our crews arrived.

Witnesses in the area said they were at a nearby party when they heard the shots ring out and realized their car had been shot when they came outside.

