Thunderstorm Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of storms will cross the Texoma tonight and early Monday morning. Some of these storms will produce large hailstones. While not everybody see’s rain, if you do, you could get quite a bit. There’s a conditional threat for a severe storm or two Monday afternoon ahead of the dry line. IF and it’s a big IF, a storm can form, then severe weather is possible. A cool front lowers our temperatures a little for Tuesday but another threat for severe weather returns for Wednesday.

