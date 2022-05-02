6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 6th street underpass at I-44 has reopened after damage caused to the overpass covered the road with debris.

The damage was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi, leaving holes in the freeway.

The I-44 overpass remains closed at this time as construction workers complete an emergency repair contract, which is scheduled to be completed by the first week of May.

Temporary daily lane closures will be implemented to complete any work remaining in these areas once the emergency contract is complete.

