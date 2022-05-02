BBB warns of vacation scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Summer is rapidly approaching, which means vacation planning is in full swing. The Better Business Bureau has created a list of the top three vacation scams you should watch out for when making your itinerary.

Vacation Rental Cons: Look out for listings for properties that either aren’t for rent, don’t exist, or are significantly different than pictured. If you’re not using a service that verifies properties and owners, don’t negotiate a rental solely by email. Speak with the owner on the phone and ask detailed questions about the property and local attractions. An owner with vague answers is a clear red flag.

“Free” Vacation Scams: When a cruise or travel company advertises a vacation as “free,” it doesn’t necessarily mean the trip is entirely without cost or restrictions. If you are told that you’ve won a trip without actually entering a contest, be very suspicious. If you are pressured to accept the offer now or it’s gone forever, walk away.

Hotel Scams: When staying in a hotel, watch out for fake front desk calls. Scammers may call late at night pretending to be the front desk, claiming there is a problem with the card on file and asking the traveler to “re-verify” the credit card information. Another hotel scam includes fake food delivery, where scammers distribute fake menus to hotel rooms. When a traveler calls the phone number and orders delivery, they collect the credit card information and never deliver the food.

The BBB says scammers lure in targets by guaranteeing an amazing trip at a very low price. It encourages researching these kinds of deals: If the hotel, travel or tour is much cheaper than similar options, travelers should be suspicious. For more tips on avoiding vacation scams, click here.

