Construction at Kell East Blvd, Brook Avenue complete
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The second phase of the 2021 Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project has been completed before schedule.
Workers installed a new sewer line under Kell, which caused closures and detours on Brook Avenue and Kell East Frontage Road.
The project was expected to take about a month to complete when it began on April 18.
