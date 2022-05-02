Construction at Kell East Blvd, Brook Avenue complete

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The second phase of the 2021 Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project has been completed before schedule.

Workers installed a new sewer line under Kell, which caused closures and detours on Brook Avenue and Kell East Frontage Road.

The project was expected to take about a month to complete when it began on April 18.

