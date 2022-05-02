A few storms may develop Monday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. This afternoon, we may see a few storms develop along the dryline. However, our severe weather threat is completely conditional. We could anticipate severe weather IF we can have the storms develop.

This looks very similar to Friday. Storms could develop just to our north. However, if they do develop in Texoma, our primary threats would be hail, high winds, and the possibility of a tornado or two. However, as I said, this is conditional based on if the storms can develop.

Monday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 82 with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms will be possible Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.