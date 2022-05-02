Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

A few storms may develop Monday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. This afternoon, we may see a few storms develop along the dryline. However, our severe weather threat is completely conditional. We could anticipate severe weather IF we can have the storms develop.

This looks very similar to Friday. Storms could develop just to our north. However, if they do develop in Texoma, our primary threats would be hail, high winds, and the possibility of a tornado or two. However, as I said, this is conditional based on if the storms can develop.

Monday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 82 with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms will be possible Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say their car was shot
Heavy police presence at Club 940 in Wichita Falls
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
The crash remains under investigation.
2 Childress residents among 5 killed in crash near Amarillo
KAUZ Weather
Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening
A Texas high school has a record 35 sets of twins in its graduating class.
Texas school district has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class

Latest News

Thunderstorm Chances
Areas of Storms Overnight
weather
A few storms may develop Monday afternoon
KAUZ Weather
Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening