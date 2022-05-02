Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Friends’-themed house for sale in Ohio

A house that looks like Monica Geller's apartment on the show "Friends" is up for sale in Ohio. (Credit: Aaron Lee via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN) - Hardcore fans of the classic television show “Friends” may want to check out a house up for grabs in Ohio.

The home is designed just like the apartment owned by Monica Geller in the show.

The replica has purple and blue walls, just like it did on the TV set. It even features a mini clawfoot tub, similar to the one in Monica’s bathroom. It also has a new furnace, water heater and air conditioner.

There is no word if there is a pizza-loving neighbor or an “ugly naked guy” living across the street.

The agent selling the home said she repeatedly watched the show and got the house to look as close to the show’s apartment as possible.

The asking price is $162,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say their car was shot
Heavy police presence at Club 940 in Wichita Falls
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
The crash remains under investigation.
2 Childress residents among 5 killed in crash near Amarillo
KAUZ Weather
Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening
A Texas high school has a record 35 sets of twins in its graduating class.
Texas school district has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class

Latest News

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs,...
Crocs launch cereal-themed collection
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, a police officer sits in her cruiser outside the home...
JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants outside agency to test DNA
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
A manhunt continues as police search for missing officer and inmate.
Manhunt underway for inmate, missing officer
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid Ukraine
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid Ukraine