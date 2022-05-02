Email City Guide
New partnership announced for 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest

The Wichita Falls staple returns, and it's looking better than ever.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base will be co-hosting this year’s 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest.

The City and Sheppard AFB have historically taken turns hosting the event, but will partner for this year’s celebration at the MPEC.

“This event further represents the importance and value we place in our partnership with Sheppard Air Force Base,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “We are excited to honor the men and women who have served, and are currently serving our country, and to celebrate our nation’s freedom alongside Sheppard Air Force Base.”

4th in the Falls Freedom Fest is a free and family-friendly event celebrating July 4. Attendees can gather at the MPEC Festival Park on 1000 5th St. starting at 5 p.m. for food trucks, a car show, live music, kids activities, a beer tent and more. A full timeline of activities is below:

  • 5:00 p.m. – Event begins
  • 6:35 p.m. – National Anthem and welcoming remarks from City and SAFB Leadership
  • 7:00 p.m. – Live music begins
  • 7:45 p.m. – Car Show winners announced
  • 9:45 p.m. – Fireworks display

Vendor spots are available! For more information contact the Wichita Falls MPEC at (940) 716-5500.

