Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16

The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when they were released Sunday.(Nike)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nike launched a limited-edition shoe to honor Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant on what would have been her sixteenth birthday.

The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when they were released Sunday.

Nike said in a statement that the shoes “honor the legacy that Kobe and Gigi built… To the fans that have embodied the Mamba Mentality from the beginning and the young hoopers that have pushed Gigi’s love for the game forward, this one’s for you.”

The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when they were released Sunday.(Nike)

According to Nike, profits from the shoe sales will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that supports underprivileged athletes.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 when Gigi was 13 years old. May 1, 2022 would have been her sweet 16.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say their car was shot
Heavy police presence at Club 940 in Wichita Falls
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
The crash remains under investigation.
2 Childress residents among 5 killed in crash near Amarillo
KAUZ Weather
Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening
A Texas high school has a record 35 sets of twins in its graduating class.
Texas school district has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class

Latest News

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs,...
Crocs launch cereal-themed collection
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, a police officer sits in her cruiser outside the home...
JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants outside agency to test DNA
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
A manhunt continues as police search for missing officer and inmate.
Manhunt underway for inmate, missing officer
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid Ukraine
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid Ukraine